Anthony Rizzo wins Marvin Miller award voted on by peers

The Cubs’s leader – for the second time in the last month – has been honored again for his contributions off the field, rather than on.

And Anthony Rizzo’s teammates agreed he deserved this next honor – so much so that they all voted for Rizzo to receive it…

RELATED: Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo wins Roberto Clemente Award and gets emotional

The Cubs first baseman was voted by the MLB players as the recipient of the 2017 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. Nominated by his teammates and chosen from a final group of six, the award is given to the player “whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”





Thanks to the many contributions of his family foundation created in 2012 for cancer research, Rizzo has helped provide support for kids along with their families as they deal with the “C” word. As a former cancer survivor, Rizzo beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, and thanks to his foundation – he has raised millions to help patients like himself in the past five years.

RELATED: 12-year-old cancer patient had signed Anthony Rizzo photo stolen from hospital

Just in Chicago alone, Rizzo has raised $4 million for Lurie Children’s Hospital – and his efforts don’t go unnoticed, hence the award.

Rizzo becomes the second member of the Cubs to win the Marvin Miller Award, which was first given out in 1997. Outfielder Sammy Sosa was also voted the winner by his fellow players in 1999.