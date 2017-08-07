Barack Obama’s birthday is now a holiday in Illinois

To celebrate Former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner decided to officially name the day a holiday in Illinois as a gift to Obama.

All it took was Rauner’s signature to officially name August 4 Obama Day, a day to celebrate, reflect and honor our Chicago-based president. Ending his political career as 44th president of the United States, Obama’s rise in politics began when he was elected Illinois state senator which led to his election in the U.S. Senate.

With the new holiday in place some Chicagoans may be wondering about work and school closings, but life will continue on as normal on Obama day, according to DNAinfo. The day of honor will not get Chicagoans a day off of work or school, but it will still be there to remind them of the accomplishments made by Former President Obama.

While Rauner’s original plan was to make the day a legal holiday, this was halted by his concerns for the economic impact it could have on the state at a time when lawmakers are struggling to pay a $15 billion backlog of bills, according to DNAinfo.

Regardless, fans of Obama have already embraced the day, taking to social media and using the hashtag #ObamaDay to wish the man who led our country for eight years a happy birthday. While spreading the appreciation many were posting their favorite memories of Former President Obama while in office, reminding him that he was and is a man the Chicago stands by.