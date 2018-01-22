American Airlines announced this past weekend it is expanding its northeastern U.S. shuttle service to flights between Chicago and New York. But that’s not all…





According to TimeOut Chicago, on April 4th – American will offer hourly direct flights between O’Hare and New York LaGuardia on weekdays with free beer and wine…

WHAAAAAAAT.

Yup. That’s right and it’s not just first class – peasant economy seats will also be able to partake in the finer things at no extra cost, TimeOut Chicago reports.

The new Chicago leg, according to the news outlet and airline, will offer 15 flights on weekdays and will use dedicated gates at both airports to keep that schedule consistent.

Another plus? Extended check-in-time [if you are not checking a bag] at O’Hare where you will be able to check up to 25 minutes before departure time, according to the news outlet.

Currently, American offers short-hop shuttles according to TimeOut between LaGuardia, Boston’s Logan Airport and Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National.

