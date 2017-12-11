On Sunday morning, a Chicago woman was the victim of a bump-and-run car theft – leaving her without a vehicle this holiday season.





According to Fox32, the woman said she was waiting in traffic on South Greenwood Ave.

While waiting in traffic, a man in another car ran into hers.

When the woman left her car to check for damage, the man jumped in and drove her 2018 Volkswagen away.

The woman left her purse inside the car.

To keep yourself safe and prevent your car from being stolen, view the below video courtesy of Crime Watch Daily. It provides tips and tricks to keep both yourself and your vehicle in check during a potential threat…