Prominent South Side real estate developer killed in high speed crash on I-57
On Sunday morning, a Chicago woman was the victim of a bump-and-run car theft – leaving her without a vehicle this holiday season.


According to Fox32, the woman said she was waiting in traffic on South Greenwood Ave.

RELATED: Officials caution consumers to be wary of online puppy mill scams

While waiting in traffic, a man in another car ran into hers.

When the woman left her car to check for damage, the man jumped in and drove her 2018 Volkswagen away.

RELATED: Take a look back at the top 7 Facebook scams of 2016

The woman left her purse inside the car.

To keep yourself safe and prevent your car from being stolen, view the below video courtesy of Crime Watch Daily. It provides tips and tricks to keep both yourself and your vehicle in check during a potential threat…

What you need to know regarding the latest bump-and-run scam YouTube
