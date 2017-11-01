CBS investigates those groping allegations against Jeremy Piven

Ever since the New York Times and the New Yorker published a staggering amount of on-record accusations against the embattled super producer, dozens of women have come forward nearly everyday to share their stories of similar crimes by powerful men in nearly every industry. The revelations about Harvey Weinstein were just the beginning.

There’s nothing new about powerful men being accused of sexual harassment. For years we’ve seen allegations against men at the highest levels of their respective fields names like Bill O’Reilly, R. Kelly, Louis CK, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and of course Donald Trump, just for starters. The new part is that there are starting to be actual consequences. And now, Jeremy Piven has joined the ranks.





RELATED: CBS has finally spoken out on the fired VP who trashed “Republican gun toters”

Actress Ariane Bellamar Tweeted numerous times on Tuesday, claiming that the actor cornered her in a trailer and groped her on the set of Entourage.

CBS currently has Piven as the face of their new drama, Wisdom of the Crowd. The network released a statement on Tuesday addressing the allegations, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

Piven’s last TV home, HBO, also issued a statement Tuesday: “Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”

Piven denied the “appalling allegations,” in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday evening:

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” the actor said in the statement. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

RELATED: CBS announces the future of “The Big Bang Theory”



Wisdom of the Crowd already launched in early October, and it is five episodes in. We will have to see if they stick around for more.