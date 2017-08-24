Chance the Rapper wants to go to college, and has universities fighting

Chance the Rapper announced earlier this week that he wants to go back to college.
“I was tryna go to Clark ATL. I’m still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up.”
Clark Atlanta University, a historically black institution in Atlanta, Georgia replied in within minutes.
It didn’t take long for colleges to start throwing themselves in the mix.
Wooing from the other universities subsided after CAU asserted their stake on Chance.
A trustee and student body president joined in the array of CAUers offering to help. The help ranged from detailing the admissions requirements to an open question of “what can do to make this happen?!?!” The university also offered to take him to a football game in Chicago upcoming in September.
Chance spent a week enrolled at Harold Washing College before he dropped out, he told the Rolling Stone in 2013.