Chi Activities: Here’s what’s happening around the city this week

The heat wave is over, and this week will bring beautiful weather (and the occasional rain shower), so take advantage of what’s happening in Chicago as we transition from spring to summer!

Movies in the park, free museum entries and Pride Parade are all happening this week, so get our your rainbow attire and enjoy summertime in Chi!

Monday, June 19:

GRAMMY-AWARD winner for Best Jazz Album, Gregory Porter, performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. 6:30-10 p.m.





MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Hidden Figures” will be shown at Tuley Park (501 E. 90th Pl.) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Dirty Dancing” will be shown in Grant Park (337 E. Randolph St.) at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20:

FREE ENTRY for all Illinois residents at Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E Chicago Ave) from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

FREE ENTRY to the Loyola University Museum of Art (820 North Michigan Avenue) from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Caddyshack” will be shown at Jay Pritzker Pavillion, Millennium Park at 6:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “National Treasure” will be shown at Haas Park (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown at Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Angels in the Outfield” at Archer Park (4901 S. Kilbourn Ave.) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Hotel Transylvania 2” at Kells Playground Park (3201 W. Chicago Ave.) at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21:

FREE TOURS from 12pm-1pm & 2pm-3pm at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks, and animals. 5-10 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Hear Beethoven Symphony No. 4 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Bartelme, Mary Park (115 S Sangamon St) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” at Kathy Osterman Beach (5800 N. Lake Shore Drive) at 8:30 p.m.

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

CHICAGO MARIACHI FESTIVAL: Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 3-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Wiz” at Clark (John) Park (4615 W. Jackson Blvd), 7 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Fences” at Lowe Playground Park (5203 S. Lowe Ave.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at West Lawn Park (4233 W. 65th St. ), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Angels in the Outfield” at Oz Park (2021 N. Burling St.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Sandlot” at Brooks Park (7100 N Harlem Ave), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23:

WINDY CITY LAKESHAKE: Northerly Island, 2-11 p.m.

CHICAGO MARIACHI FESTIVAL: Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 3-9 p.m.

GOLD COAST GREEK FEST: free admission, 1017 N LaSalle St, 5-11 p.m.

LOGAN SQUARE ARTS FESTIVAL: Form Milwaukee Ave. Arts Festival, now in a rebranded and at a new location, Illinois Centennial Monument W Logan Blvd Chicago, IL 60647

OLD ST. PAT’S BLOCK PARTY: The World’s Largest Block Party, (1145 S Morgan St.), 5:30-11 p.m.

CHICAGO ALE FEST: Tickets are $49, located at Butler Field, festival features more then 200 American craft beers, live music and some of Chicago’s favorite food trucks, 6-11 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 6:30-11 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Queen of Katwe” at Homan Square Park (3559 W. Arthington St.), 7 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” at Kathy Osterman Beach (5800 N. Lake Shore Drive), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Queen of Katwe” at Columbus Park (500 S. Central Ave.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Independence Park (3945 N. Springfield Ave.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Drop Dead” at Minuteman Park (5940 S. Central Ave.), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24:

FOOD TRUCK FEST: 11am-7pm at 1600 S Wabash Ave

FARMERS MARKET: 11am-4pm, 2423 E 75th St.|

MAMBY ON THE BEACH: Chicago’s newest two-day festival, Oakwood Beach, 12-10 p.m.

CHICAGO TACO& TEQUILA FESTIVAL: Admission is $15, 6300 S Lake Shore Dr, 1-9 p.m.

WINDY CITY LAKESHAKE: Northerly Island, 2-11 p.m.

CHICAGO MARIACHI FESTIVAL: Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 3-9 p.m.

GOLD COAST GREEK FEST: free admission, 1017 N LaSalle St, 5-11 p.m.

OLD ST. PAT’S BLOCK PARTY: The World’s Largest Block Party, (1145 S Morgan St.), 5:30-11 p.m.

LOGAN SQUARE ARTS FESTIVAL: Form Milwaukee Ave. Arts Festival, now in a rebranded and at a new location, Illinois Centennial Monument W Logan Blvd Chicago, IL 60647

CHICAGO ALE FEST: Tickets are $49, located at Butler Field, festival features more then 200 American craft beers, live music and some of Chicago’s favorite food trucks, 6-11 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Space Jam” at Rowan Park (11546 S. Avenue L) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Humboldt Park (1440 N Humboldt Dr), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Murray Playground Park (1743 W. 73rd St.), 8:30 p.m.

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 25:

FOOD TRUCK FEST: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1600 S Wabash Ave

GOLD COAST GREEK FEST: free admission, 1017 N LaSalle St, 5-11 p.m.

LOGAN SQUARE ARTS FESTIVAL: Form Milwaukee Ave. Arts Festival, now in a rebranded and at a new location, Illinois Centennial Monument W Logan Blvd Chicago, IL 60647

MAMBY ON THE BEACH: Chicago’s newest two-day festival, Oakwood Beach, 12-10 p.m.

CHICAGO PRIDE PARADE: 12 p.m.

CHICAGO TACO& TEQUILA FESTIVAL: Admission is $15, 6300 S Lake Shore Dr, 1-9 p.m.

WINDY CITY LAKESHAKE: Northerly Island, 2-11 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “La La Land” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.), 8:30 p.m.

