Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel gets very honest with how he feels about the president’s response to Charlottesville

Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel appeared on David Axelrod’s “The Axe Files” podcast this week, and weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding the tragedy in Charlottesville and President Trump’s response.

Many people feel that the president’s response to the awful events that left one dead and many others injured didn’t go far enough to condemn the neo-Nazi, KKK members and white supremacists were who protesting.

“This is in the line of things that I never thought the president of the United States would ever, ever cross,” Emanuel told Axelrod. “It’s frightening to me, they [white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and KKK members] think they have a friend in the White House.”





“I’m not not usually left speechless, but I’m really close,” he said. “This is an unacceptable expression of our values.”