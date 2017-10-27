People of Chicago’s Reddit name their favorite local hot dog places

Ah Reddit. Reddit is like the older brother you didn’t know you needed – especially when it comes to best hot dog joints in Chi. We found users best-kept secret-spots for those tasty dawgs and they did not disappoint…

User RadiationDM said: “I have to say Max’s Take Out on Adams St. in The Loop. Has everything a dog needs (including the snap in the dog) and it’s not a bad price for good food. Please no Portillo’s. I get they have good dogs and food in general. But I feel like it’s too much of a chain and this will turn into c*****-j*** of Portillo’s. (Plus in my personal opinion, Portillo’s has decent dogs, but is too over priced and the skin of the dog is too tough).”





“Flubadubchubs.com which is in Lakeview, 3021 N. Broadway, across from the new Mariano’s. Best dogs, burgers are better than Kuma’s and fries worth waiting for.” – said user Nolan52.

“Red Hot Ranch for depression dog. Vienna Beef Factory for Chicago dog. Jim’s for polish. Hot ‘G’ Dogs for specialty / novelty”. – according to user professorpan.

“Demon Dogs was the best. As a kid if you had 8 quarters you could get a dog and fries. Crushed ice for the Pepsi. Red hot ranch is as close to demon dogs as you can get today. Pete Schivarelli, owner of Demon Dogs is the manager of the band Chicago. That’s the reason it was the only music ever played inside demon dogs” – swears FeckItDogLifesARisk user.

