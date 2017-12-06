Late last night, a car slammed into two Cook County sheriff’s squad cars that ultimately injured three people in Arlington Heights.
According to WGN9, of those injured in the crash – two were Cook County officers.
RELATED: A Chicago police officer who shot a 15-year-old boy in 2012 may now face disciplinary action
The crash happened on the Jane Addams Tollway.
According to authorities, the officers were conducting a traffic stop when their vehicles were hit by a third car.
RELATED: This Chicago police officer needs your help to win $100,000 for her after-school programs
One officer was trapped inside the squad car.
None of the injuries are currently believed to be life-threatening.
Wikimedia Commons