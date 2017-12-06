Menu
Late last night, a car slammed into two Cook County sheriff’s squad cars that ultimately injured three people in Arlington Heights.


According to WGN9, of those injured in the crash – two were Cook County officers.

The crash happened on the Jane Addams Tollway.

According to authorities, the officers were conducting a traffic stop when their vehicles were hit by a third car.

One officer was trapped inside the squad car.

None of the injuries are currently believed to be life-threatening.

Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway Wikimedia Commons
