Chicago White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson is blasting Wrigley Field once again.

In a recent interview, he said his job isn’t as easy as it once was:

“It’s just time for that ballpark to be replaced,” Kenneth “Hawk” Harrelson said to 670 the Score’s Inside the Clubhouse during an interview. “It’s just that simple. I’m just saying stuff that everybody knows who goes there. But nobody wanted to say it, so I decided yeah, I’ll never step another foot inside Wrigley Field.”





Referencing the the field’s internal systems and overall condition, Harrelson isn’t shy about sharing his feelings on Wrigley, calling it a joke and calling out its shortcomings.

Wrigley is a beloved ballpark for many Chicagoans, and his comments may ruffle some feathers, but Harrelson’s outspokenness isn’t new.

Hs demands for improvements, however, remain unfulfilled.