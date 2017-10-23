CPS has an interesting culprit for one of the reasons in the recent drop in top quality ratings

Chicago Public Schools have seen a five percent drop in those earning one of the district’s top ratings and they are blaming this on a drop in attendance which they attribute to last year’s Cubs’ World Series championship among other things.

“The presidential election, the Day Without an Immigrant movement, labor strike uncertainty and Cubs playoffs” games caused attendance to drop at schools throughout the district, lowering their ratings, district officials said Friday, according to DNAinfo.

One factor considered in the ranking process was the fact that several small elementary schools were also hit with a slower rate of growth in standardized test scores leaving students unprepared for college. While the number of schools with one of three top rankings saw a decrease, the number of schools considered to be in “good standing” saw a five percent rise, according to the 2017-18 School Quality Ratings which was released Friday.

“We’re encouraged by the number of schools in good standing and will continue to find ways to implement evidence-based policies to help each student live up to their full potential,” said Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson said, according to DNAinfo.

Recent numbers have shown district run elementary schools to have a higher average school-quality rating than charter-run schools. However, the opposite has shown to be true for high schools, leaving officials in an interesting position.

The combined average rating score for district-run schools is .01 points higher than the combined average for charter schools, according to DNAinfo.