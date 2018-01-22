Wednesday night through Chicago’s Loop, community, labor as well as faith groups held a rally in support of immigrant rights – calling on Congress to pass a clean DREAM Act that would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program recipients.





According to the abc7 news report, several hundred people started at Daley Plaza for the march that ended across the river from the Trump Tower.

On Wednesday, congressional Democrats continued to threaten to reject any government funding bill that is not matched with protection for thousands of young immigrants, according to the news outlet.

The “dreamers” whose fate is being fought over, is made up of 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now here illegally – a fight that has since risen above health care or taxes priority-wise for the left side, according to the abc7.

Democrats are vying to let federal funding expire unless the President and Republicans agree to extend the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to the news outlet.

Protestors were reported to have rallied at offices of the Senate Democrats, threatening primary enemies for those who do not push hard enough for an immigration deal as well as promised to name those enemies “the deportation caucus.” abc7 reports.

This past Wednesday, talk continued regarding a deal that did not receive any hint of progress. John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff, met with Congressional Hispanic Caucus members to express his positivity about progression – but attendees according to the news outlet said Kelly would not commit to supporting one bipartisan proposal that was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, as well as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., which would not only provide protection for immigrants brought into the U.S. as young people but also add resources for border security, according to the news outlet.