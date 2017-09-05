Hundreds spent their Labor Day demanding higher pay in Chicago

Hundreds of protestors “fought for the soul of the nation” on Labor Day, keeping up the Fight for 15 in Chicago.

We're the workers that make this country run. We're women, we're students, we're people of color, we are LGBT. We are the #fightfor15 #union pic.twitter.com/rKiqAnz8T0 — Fight For 15 Chicago (@chifightfor15) September 4, 2017

The rally began at the McDonald’s in Pilsen, and then moved to the Thompson Center, where hundreds reportedly gathered.

“Marching in the resilient neighborhood of Pilsen because our communities need unions,” the organization shared on Twitter.

The crowd called for a raise of the minimum wage and unionization, and encouraged low-wage workers to strike by sharing the labor rights law requirements for striking.





“Thousands will be out in Chicago’s streets today demanding dignity. Demanding a union. Demanding justice,” the organization posted.

Fight for 15 was present all over the country, with rallies in more than 400 cities according to Twitter.