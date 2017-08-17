It’s a day every girl dreams of, but one Chicago father of the bride had a day he’ll never forget when his daughter surprised the crowd at her wedding

Wedding season is upon us.

And, thankfully, so is football season.

With only a few weeks until official regulation play and kickoff, one Chicago bride brought the best of both worlds to her special day.

Surprising her father with a gown fit for the King of Bears fans, the two shared a dance Chicago won’t ever forget.

Check out the video above for yourself, and, obviously, Go Bears!





Congrats, you guys!