It’s David Ross at the bat in this free style “Dancing with the Stars” finale routine

Chicago Cubs fans may have been sad to see him go, but David Ross has been catching everyone’s attention this season on “Dancing With The Stars” and last night’s final performance was nothing short of a home run.

Ross and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, took to the stage this season with a lighthearted approach as they often used Ross’s baseball background to their advantage. The couple’s first and final dance both featured a baseball theme, this time with the two starting off acting as though they were selling peanuts at a ball game.

RELATED: MLB players and friends wish David Ross the best of luck as he enters the final stages of “Dancing with the Stars”





“Peanuts here, get your peanuts,” Ross shouted before the two began a freestyle dance to the tune of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s 1995 hit, “It Takes Two.” The routine included several stunts and props including baseball bats that Ross used to strike a few make-believe homers.

Always a prideful city, Chicagoans anxiously await the result episode of Dancing With The Stars which airs Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC where they can find out if Grandpa Rossy can claim another trophy this year. For Ross however, it isn’t really about winning and it never has been; for him the show has been about so much more.

RELATED: Will David Ross’s finale performance on “Dancing with the Stars” be enough to secure the mirror ball trophy?

“I never thought I’d get this far,” Ross told E! News. “I don’t think any of us thought we were going to get this far. It wasn’t a goal of mine, when we set off it was just to have fun. This journey’s been amazing. I have a friend for life in Lindsay and her husband Sam. They’re a part of our family. I’m so thankful for this show. I never thought I’d grow this much as a person being on a dancing show and I have.”

Chicago is backing their man once again, this time on a dance floor, but with passion all the same as they wait to find out who can claim the title as the “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winning couple.