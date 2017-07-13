Krispy Kreme’s glazed doughnut is turning 80, so it’s time to celebrate in a super cheap way

If you are a fan of Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnuts, gets excited: the iconic, tasty treat is turning 80!

This Friday, July 14, Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday by offering buy one dozen doughnuts, get one dozen glazed doughnuts for just $.80! That’s $.3 a doughnut, you guys. As in, 3 pennies.

Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen 🎈🎈 (US/CAN – no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that’s something to celebrate,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way — hot, fresh and now — has not changed.”





Click here to see where the closed Krispy Kreme location is to you, and remember to treat yourself this Friday.