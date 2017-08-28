Lady Gaga’s mom wanted to make a difference in the community before her daughter’s big show at Wrigley

Lady Gaga may have been the first female headliner at Wrigley Field, but her mother celebrated her daughter’s success in a much more local, small-scale way.

Cynthia Germanotta set out to help the community the morning before her daughter’s big show and she set her eyes on The Crib, an overnight homeless shelter for 18- to 24-year olds, many of whom are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Germanotta was at the shelter representing the Born This Way Foundation which was created by her and her daughter, who's real name is Stefani Germanotta, in an effort to create a "braver, kinder world" by promoting safe spaces and education, according to DNAinfo. The trip also served as a visit to Kishonda Johnson, the bright 20-year-old who won the foundation's Channel Kindness Award, an award presented to someone who wanted to contribute kindness to their community.





Johnson, who recently owned a home for seven months, asked the foundation to throw a barbeque for others who have stayed at The Crib. She gave Germanotta a tour of the shelter showing her the blue mats that are used as mattresses as well as the single bathroom often occupied by those in the shelter.

Johnson and Germanotta then handed out backpacks full of supplies for those at the shelter, giving hope and encouragement to the community surrounding them.

“I would encourage everyone to visit a place like this and see the hope that it brings,” Germanotta said. “It’s one thing to hear about [homelessness] in communities, but when you actually see what’s happening, you realize what people go through.”