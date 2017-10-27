Lyft missed a shocking detail in this driver’s background check

Getting into a car from a rideshare company can be a scary thing and, with one rideshare company missing a federal conviction on a background check, users are urged to proceed with caution.

Raja L. Khan, a driver for Lyft, was recently released after a seven year sentence for aiding an individual with ties to terrorism, according to WGN.

Before being convicted, Kahn was a taxi driver in Chicago and tried getting his license reinstated, but it was denied leading him to apply for the popular rideshare app, Lyft. After passing their background check, Kahn was hired by the company.





“They should check my background before they give me the job,” Kahn told WGN. “That’s their problem, not my problem. I don’t want to go on welfare, I’m a hard worker, I want to earn money and feed my family.”

Lyft responded to this discovery by saying the safety and wellbeing of their clients is a priority and said they immediately deactivated Kahn as a driver once they found out about the threat. They said they are unsure how he passed the background check, claiming it was an isolated incident and agreeing to work with city officials as things unfold.