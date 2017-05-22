MLB players and friends wish David Ross the best of luck as he enters the final stages of “Dancing with the Stars”

With the “Dancing of the Stars” finale approaching, former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold have a lot to prove. After escaping elimination last week, the baseball star will have to demonstrate that he and Arnold are the couple who should leave with the trophy on Tuesday’s finale.

In a show of support, several MLB players and friends of Ross sent in touching messages of encouragement for the couple before their tango in last week’s semi-finals.

“David Ross is a fighter. I think that’s why he stuck through as long as he has in his career and his dancing,” country star and friend Brett Eldredge said. “He’s the man.”

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also sent well-wishes, saying, “We’re all rooting for you here. The whole city of Chicago and the whole baseball world.”