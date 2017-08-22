Off-duty lieutenant fires at teen following an attempted car theft

After a teenager attempted to steal an off-duty Chicago fire lieutenant’s vehicle, the lieutenant opened fire, hitting the teen around 10 a.m. Monday.

The 45-year-old lieutenant got out of his Jeep, parking it in the 1400 block of North Lockwood Avenue, and approaching some friends who were doing lawn work, according to WGN. The lieutenant left his vehicle running, allowing the 17-year-old to jump into the car with ease.

The teen put the car in drive and accelerated, nearly running over the lieutenant in the process as witnesses recall. At that point, the lieutenant, who has a concealed carry permit, drew his weapon and fired at the teen.





Related: A Chicago teen led police on a chase after he stole a car, but the crime turned out to be a fatal mistake he’ll never be able to correct

After the gun was fired, the teen was hit in the chest and taken to West Suburban Hospital to be treated, but was later pronounced dead.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford confirmed that the man is an off-duty fire lieutenant and that he is has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card as well as a valid concealed carry license, according to CBS.

Area North detectives are still investigating the incident.