Police are warning residents of this Chicago neighborhood of crime spike

If you live in the Near West Side neighborhoods of Chicago, the police have a message for you.

A string of armed robberies has lead the police to issue a community alert.

The robberies occurred at:

about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of West Vernon Park Place;

about 2 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard;

about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 2000 block of West Huron Street;

about 5:15 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 900 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and



about 5:25 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 2000 block of West Ohio Street.

RELATED: The data is in, and this is how many people were shot in Chicago this past weekend

The offenders were described by police being as three to five black men ages 17-28, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1, weighing 140-160 pounds, with black hair according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382 if you have any information regarding the robberies.