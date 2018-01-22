Menu
Police are urging Northside residents to be aware in the coming days due to a slew of burglaries North of Chicago.

A string of commercial burglaries on Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Ranch Triangle, River North and Old Town neighborhoods are causing police to alert residents who reside on the North Side.


According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, Chicago Police said in each incident, the burglar forced entry through front glass doors or windows, pried open cash registers and proceeded to steal cash.

According to the news outlet, the following burglaries occurred on Jan. 13.

In the 1000 block of West North Avenue at about 12:40 a.m.

In the first block of West Huron Street at 2:17 a.m.

In the 1500 block of North Clark Street between 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 14

In the 1500 block of North Clark Street between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 14

In the 1500 block of North Clark Street between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 14

In the 1500 block of North LaSalle Drive between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 7 a.m. Jan. 14

Police ask if you or anyone who has information, to please contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.

Police warn residents of Northside burglary string Ventino windows
