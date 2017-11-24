On Wednesday morning, in the West Pullman neighborhood – a woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.
Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house at 119th and Yale.
RELATED: A Chicago police officer who shot a 15-year-old boy in 2012 may now face disciplinary action
They found the body of a 27-year-old woman.
She was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.
RELATED: The Chicago officer who shot at a car full of teens now learns his fate
Her name hasn’t been released yet.
No one is in custody.
You can help stop gun violence by donating here.
Dream Town Realty