On Wednesday morning, in the West Pullman neighborhood – a woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house at 119th and Yale.





They found the body of a 27-year-old woman.

She was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her name hasn’t been released yet.

No one is in custody.

