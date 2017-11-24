Menu
Hunter shoots down rare albino deer this past week
On Wednesday morning, in the West Pullman neighborhood – a woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house at 119th and Yale.


They found the body of a 27-year-old woman.

She was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her name hasn’t been released yet.

No one is in custody.

