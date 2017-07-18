Red Bull Sound Select is hosting their first all Latino line-up this weekend in Chicago

Culture and music go hand in hand and Chicago is full of both with Red Bull Sound Select putting on their first all Latino installment of the monthly showcase.

The goal of the monthly showcase is to highlight new artists from around the world, according to Red Bull Sound Select, and this month they are doing that with an all Latino line-up. Curated by local employees, the show features some incredible upcoming artists in the Chicagoland area with Thursday’s show featuring three bands: Enjambre, Porter and Avantist.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Concord Music Hall, 2047 N Milwaukee Ave., on Thursday, July 20 and is set at a first come, first serve basis so be sure to get there early to save yourself a spot. While an RSVP for the event does not secure your space, it will get you a discounted admission price of just $5, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The three bands performing have each posted about their excitement to be participating in the Sound Select and their awe to be a part of the first all Latino line-up the event has hosted. Sound Select is a great voice for up and coming artists as it provides ample advertisement for bands whose reach may not yet be as far as they would like and, with a sponsor like Red Bull, the event makes a lot of noise.

In the past, Sound Select has featured artists such as Nicki Minaj and Post Malone while the two were early in their careers and Red Bull’s sponsorship through this event hopes to propel artists with similar talent. The music will be loud, the culture will be apparent and, as always, Chicago will have something new to talk about when this weekend comes to an end.