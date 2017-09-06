SNL: The Experience museum exhibit coming soon to Chicago

Live from Chicago, it’s “Saturday Night Live: The Experience.”

The SNL exhibit is opening its doors October 21 at the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communications, displaying 500 SNL artifacts from across the decades, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Viewers will “become immersed in the fast-paced creative processes and see how ideas become reality in just days.” And unlike most museums, touching is encouraged. Guests are allowed to interact with sets, original props, and costumes.

The exhibit will compliment Chicago’s comedy scene nicely, which has been a gateway for some SNL favorites. The comedy venue Second City alone has been home to comedy giants such as Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and Amy Poehler to name a few.

“It’s a story that we want to tell,” museum founder Bruce DuMont told the Chicago Tribune. “The museum’s mission has always been to remind people that significant things were nurtured in Chicago or produced here.”

The SNL Experience previously ran in New York City, where viewers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor, calling it “brilliant” and “a must-see for SNL fans.”