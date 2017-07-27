So long and thanks for all the noise: Permanent Records closing in September

Ukrainian Village just got way less cool. Permanent Records announced they’ll be closing their location at 1914 W. Chicago after 11 years.

News like this is always depressing for vinyl lovers, but the silver lining as at least they aren’t going out of business. Permanent has three other locations in Los Angeles, which the owners will be focusing on full time.

In an email sent out earlier this week, co-owner Lance Barresi wrote:

“We’re at one of those points in life, where we must make a hard decision, and as a team, we’ve decided to leave Chicago and combine forces in Los Angeles. This was an very difficult decision for all of us, especially for Liz [Tooley] and I, but we believe that we will be a much stronger team all together in the same city. ”





As their lease was coming to an end, the decision had to be made. They are considering any offers on the store if anyone with a bit of extra scratch is looking to own a record store. Otherwise, the remaining inventory will be finding its way to Hollywood.

Two of stores employees will be moving to LA as well. One of them, Robert Manis, also runs local label Moniker Records. In an interview with the Chicago Reader, Manis was optimistic about the move for Permanent and for Moniker, hoping to bring the label to a wider audience.

The store has doubled as a venue for zine releases and concerts, having featured a sweltering set by Twin Peaks a few years ago, Ryley Walker at Record Store Day last year, and many local and touring acts. The only scheduled event right now is Torture Love and the Inheritance on Saturday July 29 at 5 p.m.

On the plus side, the record store and cafe Purple Llama opened (relatively) close by earlier this year. Not to mention the nearby Kstarke, Dusty Groove, and Shuga all seem to be thriving, providing plenty of options for record collectors in the West Town area.

Permanent Records last day in Chicago will be Sunday September 17.