Step aside Los Angeles, Chicago is now the “best restaurant city in America”

Whether it’s a deep dish pizza, a Chicago-style hot dog or an Italian beef sandwich, it seems the critics at Conde Nast Traveler agree with Chicagoans when they say Chicago is the “best restaurant city in America.”

A recent post by Conde Nast boasted the 19 best restaurants in Chicago including The Publican and Leña Brava among other favorites, but the post opened with a tag calling Chicago restaurants the best.

“Sorry, Los Angeles, but this is the best restaurant city in America right now,” Conde Nast wrote. “The city’s chefs are some of the nation’s most creative and their restaurants are downright satisfying, whether you’re balling out on the riotous good time at Roister, having the best burger of your life alongside a chilled-to-perfection negroni at Au Cheval, or the greatest spicy tuna roll this side of Tsukiji at Katsu.”





The article teased that there is a reason for the James Beard Foundation moving their awards to the Windy City where they are set to remain until 2021, according to Chicago Eater.

Chicagoans take their meals very seriously swearing that our pizza is better than the New Yorker’s and our steaks beat anyone else and, with such a wide variety, the Conde Nast list tries to hit all of our taste buds. They boasted that finding a good meal in our city can be quick and cheap, or extravagant and pricey.

“You can build an entire weekend out of cheap eats, you can go full tilt, or you can do a little of each—like we did with our hit list of where to go right now,” the article said.

A city built on the meat packing industry is destined for food greatness and Chicago has certainly provided satisfactory bites to everyone.