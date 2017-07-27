Suburban Chicago woman in terrorism case invokes an unusual defense

Last week, ABC7 investivated a peculiar defense a suburban woman is using in court in connection to her alleged relationship with a commander for terrorist organization ISIS.

Mediha Medy Salkicevic, 37, is accused of providing weapons, clothing and financial support to ISIS. The mother of four was arrested in February 2015 in Schiller Park, a Northwest suburb of Chicago. She was working for an air freight company at O’Hare Airport at the time.





Her and five others, all Bosnian refugees, were arrested for their connection and aide to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, an American citizen who defected to Syria. The other defendants were residing in St. Louis, MO.; Utica, NY; San Jose, CA.; and Germany via Rockford, IL at the time of arrest.

The defense that Salkicevic’s attorneys are using is that she should be “protected from prosecution as acts of legitimate warfare under the doctrine of combatant immunity.”

Their defense claims that Pazara was using the weapons and money to fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime along with the United States and that they are actually allies. But investigators still allege that Pazara is a terrorist and that supporting him is supporting ISIS, as he would distribute weapons throughout Syria and Iraq.

Pazara’s story was documented in an Atlantic article unraveling the “Bosnian-American man’s journey from possible anti-Muslim combatant to American citizen to ISIS commander.”

Pazara’s was reportedly killed in September 2014. ABC7 writes that Salkicevic will continue to be held without bond.