After two separate attacks by large groups of teens – a campus safety alert has been issued for Columbia College as well as Roosevelt University.





The first incident happened on Nov. 9 near Michigan and Balbo.

The victims reported they were approached by a group of seven teenagers.

One victim was struck in the head, and the suspects ran off with their property.

A similar attack was reported Sunday night near Michigan and Congress.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with robbery in that attack. This is a developing story.