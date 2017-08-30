These Chicago museums are waiving admission costs to encourage learning

One of the most incredible things about the city of Chicago is the history and art behind it and, for the last week of summer, 12 museums are offering free admission to Chicago Public School students through Saturday.

With proof of ID, all CPS students are eligible for free admission into some of Chicago’s finest museums as well as free admission for one accompanying adult, according to Fox. Some sites are even going so far as to offer free admission to the whole family as a way to encourage students to learn more about the artifacts inside.





“This is a unique opportunity for students and their families to learn and explore by visiting our city’s world class museums before school starts on September 5,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

Participating museums include the Adler Planetarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago History Museum, the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Field Museum and several others. Each museum provides its own experience and playground for learning as students prepare to go back to class and absorb the knowledge surrounding them.

With general admission for these museums ranging from affordable to costly, students should take advantage of this opportunity and head over to one of the 12 participating sites before school begins. Not only is it a great way to learn about the beautiful city of Chicago, but also a great way to round off summer vacation and switch back to school mode.