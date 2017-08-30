Tuesday Shootings Leave Eight Wounded Across Chicago

Eight people were wounded in shootings that occurred throughout the city on Tuesday, with no fatalities reported.

The first shooting happened at 12:40 AM early on Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the 1800 hundred block of N Whipple. According to the Sun-Times, the person shot was fighting “with a fellow gang member.”

Most of the shootings were in the Englewood neighborhood. A drive-by shooting happened at 11:30 AM 1100 block of 56th Street; one person was shot while in their car on the 7200 block of S Winchester at around 6:00 PM; the latest shooting occurred at around 10:10 PM when two armed men robbed a group of people of their personal property then still proceeded to shoot the victims.





Two other shootings were reported in the Austin and South Chicago neighborhoods. All of the victims were treated at hospitals where their conditions were listed as good or stabilized.

Chicago has seen a shooting or homicide every day for thirty straight months. 2516 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year with 471 total homicides. 434 of those homicides were from shootings.

It has now been 30 months since #Chicago last logged a day w/ out a shooting and/or a homicide. Since 2/28/15: 1,734 killed, 8,105 wounded. — HeyJackass.com (@w_h_thompson) August 30, 2017

These numbers are slightly lower than last year at this same time. Shootings are down about 12% and total homicide numbers are down over 6%.