Two dedicated Cubs fans are taking their art to the streets, literally

The Chicago Cubs victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers last night means they haven’t been knocked out of the post-season just yet.

Plenty of optimistic fans are doing everything they can to spread some positive vibes to their favorite team. For some this includes dressing up or waving a W flag.

But graphic designers Russell Muits and Joe Howe are taking things a step further.

The pair of artists are painting Chicago manhole covers in Cubs colors and logos. They did this in 2016 as well on every day the Cubs had a game in the post-season on their way to a World Series Championship.





“It was just a random idea which kind of sparked new love for me in art,” Muits said. “It’s about seeking out historic, symbolic, interesting overlooked art and sharing it.”

Howe has been a longtime Cubs fan. “I was out here in the 70s and the 80s…we used to pay a dollar a ticket, sit in the bleachers with Bill Veeck and Todd Ricketts…I don’t believe the Cubs are dead, I think we’re still OK.”

WGN shared a video with interviews with plenty of optimistic (or naive) Cubs fans.

To be fair, this is a much more positive act than the poorly conceived pun the CTA tried to make.

The @Cubs are “One ‘L’ of a Team!” Free posters for CTA riders at Addison Red Line today approx. 6:30pm while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/JudYmSC2y3 — cta (@cta) October 17, 2017

The Cubs continue to fight for their playoff life in Wrigley Field tonight at 7:08 p.m.