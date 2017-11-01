Woman gives birth to baby twins at CTA Red Line stop

On Wednesday morning, a woman gave birth to twins at the Roosevelt Red Line Station. TWINS! AT THE RED LINE!

A CTA spokeswoman said at 7:30 a.m. the woman was in the mezzanine at the station – 1167 S. State St. – when she gave birth to two girls.

RELATED: Yet another violent crime against a senior citizen on the CTA

A spokeswoman said the babies and their mother were “doing well” and were taken to Mercy Hospital. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman, Larry Langford, said two ambulances took the woman and her children to Mercy Hospital and they were fine.





No trains were delayed.

RELATED: Accused murderer who pushed a stranger onto CTA tracks gets bailed out of jail by his wife

But funny enough, that was not the first time a baby was born at a station. Last November, a woman gave birth to a baby on a Blue Line platform.

And in March, another woman gave birth on Lake Shore Drive when her car got stuck in a snowstorm on the way to the hospital. It’s raining babies!