Woman gives birth to baby twins at CTA Red Line stop
commons.wikimedia.org
Rare Chicago

Woman gives birth to baby twins at CTA Red Line stop

Article will continue after advertisement

On Wednesday morning, a woman gave birth to twins at the Roosevelt Red Line Station. TWINS! AT THE RED LINE!

A CTA spokeswoman said at 7:30 a.m. the woman was in the mezzanine at the station – 1167 S. State St. – when she gave birth to two girls.

RELATED: Yet another violent crime against a senior citizen on the CTA

A spokeswoman said the babies and their mother were “doing well” and were taken to Mercy Hospital. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman, Larry Langford, said two ambulances took the woman and her children to Mercy Hospital and they were fine.


No trains were delayed.

RELATED: Accused murderer who pushed a stranger onto CTA tracks gets bailed out of jail by his wife

But funny enough, that was not the first time a baby was born at a station. Last November, a woman gave birth to a baby on a Blue Line platform.

And in March, another woman gave birth on Lake Shore Drive when her car got stuck in a snowstorm on the way to the hospital. It’s raining babies!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement