Woman knocked unconscious while on 606 by surprising force

In Bucktown, a woman was left unconscious after being hit by a cyclist on the 606 – according to police.

A Chicago Police spokeswoman, Officer Nicole Trainor, said that police and the Chicago Fire Department workers responded to a 911 call at 6:34 p.m. Monday.

The call included “a man bleeding from the head and a female unconscious from being hit by a bicycle.”

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Stronger Hospital, said Trainor.





Witnesses of the crash who saw the aftermath said it happened on the elevated Bloomingdale Trail.

It was nearest to the Damen Avenue ramp, in the 1800 block of North Damen Avenue in Bucktown.