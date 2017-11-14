In the mood for a staycation? Then you better act fast because this deal is not going to last long. Through 11 AM tomorrow morning, you can book a room at the Conrad Chicago for only $11.14. And no this is not a belated Halloween trick.





So why are the rates so cheap you may be wondering? All for the hotel’s one-year-anniversary. And according to Chicago Magazine, this will net you a savings of 95% off their standard $235 a night room.

Situated right on Michigan Avenue, the hotel offers incredible views of downtown Chicago. It was designed by reknowned architect Pierre Yves Rochon. The hotel was recently featured on Conde Naste Traveler’s reader’s choice awards.

The restaurant Baptiste and Bottle in the hotel lauds Executive Chef James Lintelmann who has previously worked in the kitchens at Charlie Trotter’s and Boka; a dining experience there is a must for anyone who is into bourbon.

This mind-blowing deal isn’t without some restrictions. The available dates begin tomorrow November 15th, 2017 until March 31st, 2018. But there are blackout dates from November 24th – 29th, New Year’s Eve on December 31st, and January 21st – 22nd.

We’re celebrating one year in the Windy City with a special offer on a special day: $11.14 rooms on 11/14. Reservations open today at 11am CST. Link in bio for details! 🎉 A post shared by Conrad Chicago (@conradchicago) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:12am PST

There are only three rooms available on each day so you may want to have a few dates in mind when you book this and bookings are limited to one night only.

But what if there’s only one night when you’re able to take advantage of this deal? Well even if the three rooms get booked before you have a chance, the hotel will release another three-room block for $111.14 a night.

While this deal is great for you, you get the added satisfaction that a portion of these proceeds are going to charity as well. Youth Guidance is a local non-profit that supports mentorship programs at Chicago Public Schools and will receive a significant portion of the revenue generated through the sale.

So are you ready to book your room yet? You’ll have to go about this old-fashioned way by calling it in to 844-676-2522. When you make your reservation use the code 1YEAR. Don’t forge to thank us when you get all those likes on your selfies over the Mag Mile.