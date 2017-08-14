You won’t want to miss David Ross’s stunt this weekend at the Chicago Air and Water Show

From the baseball field to the dance floor, David Ross has another fun adventure planned for this weekend: sky-diving at the Chicago Air and Water Show!
Ross will open up the 59th annual Chicago Air and Water Show by doing a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights. He will land in front of the Boat House at North Avenue Beach.
Make sure to get to North Avenue Beach early Saturday to see David Ross skydive. The show starts at 10:00 a.m.
