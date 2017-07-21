A Woodlands pastor was arrested for prostitution after deputies tricked him into using their “services”

A pastor in the Woodlands was arrested for prostitution Thursday after deputies posing as prey arrested him when he wanted to utilize their services.

According to charging documents, 52-year-old Eddie Hilburn was taken into custody after he agreed to pay for sex. The documents allege Hilburn paid an undercover Harris County Sheriff’s deputy $80 for sexual activities. Soon after the alleged money exchange, deputies moved in to arrest him.

Officials at The Woodlands First Baptist Church confirmed to ABC13 that Hilburn is an associate pastor.



