After being carjacked by a suicidal man, a victim tells her terrifying tale

The woman and her brother had just finished working out at a Planet Fitness and were climbing into their truck Sunday when a man had a gun to Brenda Zamudio’s head.

“Get out or move over,” Zamudio told Click2Houston the man demanded. She recently recalled the entirety of the terrifying incident to the station.

Along with her brother Alfredo, the two were trapped in the speeding car as it left the intersection of FM 1960 and Cali Road; police soon gave chase. At speeds up to 100 miles per hour, the car careened back and forth on I-45.





Soon after the man took control of the vehicle, he crashed it at West Road and I-45, deploying its airbags. He then ran to a nearby gas station where he shot himself to death.

But the scary incident was not over then: Zamudio and her brother were both treated as suspects initially, held in separate police cars, until police could eventually clear them.