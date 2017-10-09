Architect Rem Koolhaas has big plans for downtown Houston

The area around the old Barbara Jordan Post office is schedule for massive redevelopment, according to swamplot.com.

The old post office building itself has already been rebranded as an events venue called Post HTX, which will host this year’s Day for Night music festival, and there’s many more changes coming to the 16-acre area around it.





Among them are a rooftop farm and a 40,000 square foot food market, living and office spaces, parks and a digital library in honor of Barbara Jordan.

“Post Houston aims to be a world class creative campus for technology, the arts, culture, and dining,” developer Lovett Commercial, who owns the site, said in its brochure advertising the area.

The redesign will also reportedly include makerspaces where anyone can come in to use the equipment available and create things. Makerspaces are usually stocked with things like 3D printers, CAD-CAM machines, and editing software.

If even a few of the proposed changes end up being built, it should make for an exciting new space.

