Don’t mess with Texas: Homeowner shoots hurricane prowler in the head

An investigation is underway after a homeowner in Corpus Christi, Texas, shot an alleged intruder in the head as Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Officers responded to a call around 11 p.m., discovering the body in the house. They took the suspect to the hospital.

Update on shooting @ 7100 Ficus Ct. homeowner shot intruder. Victim @ Hosp. with gunshot wound was coherent when medics took him. PIO Pace — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 26, 2017

The suspect’s condition is currently unavailable.

It’s unclear whether or not the homeowner had electricity at the time of the incident.





No other injuries were reported.