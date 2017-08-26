Don’t mess with Texas: Homeowner shoots hurricane prowler in the head
Don't mess with Texas: Homeowner shoots hurricane prowler in the head

An investigation is underway after a homeowner in Corpus Christi, Texas, shot an alleged intruder in the head as Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Officers responded to a call around 11 p.m., discovering the body in the house. They took the suspect to the hospital.

The suspect’s condition is currently unavailable.

It’s unclear whether or not the homeowner had electricity at the time of the incident.


No other injuries were reported.

