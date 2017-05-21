Houston-area Rep. Al Green just exposed racist constituents in a very public forum

Earlier this month, what many thought to be the worst of Texas was caught on camera in South Padre Island:

But at a town hall meeting yesterday, Southeast Houston-area Rep. Al Green (D) proved the best was yet to come when he played several racist voicemails he received after suggesting President Trump should be impeached:

.@RepAlGreen plays racist calls after his speech on impeachment of #DonaldTrump at a packed townhall w/ supporters #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow pic.twitter.com/awDmzGjJCn — Mustafa Tameez (@MustafaTameez) May 20, 2017

The voice mails were shared in full on his YouTube page:





On Wednesday, Rep. Green became the first member of Congress officially calling for the impeachment of Trump:

Reactions have been mixed, to say the least:

If you’d like to reach out to Rep. Green or find out who represents you in Congress, learn more here.