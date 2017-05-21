Rare Houston

Houston-area Rep. Al Green just exposed racist constituents in a very public forum

Earlier this month, what many thought to be the worst of Texas was caught on camera in South Padre Island:

But at a town hall meeting yesterday, Southeast Houston-area Rep. Al Green (D) proved the best was yet to come when he played several racist voicemails he received after suggesting President Trump should be impeached:

The voice mails were shared in full on his YouTube page:


On Wednesday, Rep. Green became the first member of Congress officially calling for the impeachment of Trump:

Reactions have been mixed, to say the least:

Screen shots of YouTube

If you’d like to reach out to Rep. Green or find out who represents you in Congress, learn more here.

