Houston-area Rep. Al Green just exposed racist constituents in a very public forum

Earlier this month, what many thought to be the worst of Texas was caught on camera in South Padre Island:
But at a town hall meeting yesterday, Southeast Houston-area Rep. Al Green (D) proved the best was yet to come when he played several racist voicemails he received after suggesting President Trump should be impeached:
RELATED: Racist explodes on entire Muslim family reunion in stunning video
The voice mails were shared in full on his YouTube page:
On Wednesday, Rep. Green became the first member of Congress officially calling for the impeachment of Trump:
RELATED: Two Houston-area Congressmen want to impeach Donald Trump
Reactions have been mixed, to say the least:
Screen shots of YouTube
If you’d like to reach out to Rep. Green or find out who represents you in Congress, learn more here.