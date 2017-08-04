James Harden’s new kicks from Adidas are pretty, pretty kicky
He might be known more for The Beard, but the Houston Rockets‘ James Harden hopes a new collection of footwear brings its own notoriety.

The Adidas lifestyle shoe, called the Harden LS, retails for about $160 and comes in two colors–bubble-gum (or “Trace”) pink and Utility black.

Look no further than Adidas for an apt description of the mercurial shooting guard (and the shoes):

“Unstoppable, unblockable and virtually unguardable, James Harden is the first of his kind. Disrupt the game in these basketball shoes, built with a cage-free adidas Primeknit upper featuring glow-in-the-dark details for flash. Made to log big minutes, full-length boost™ offers energy return from tip-off through overtime.”


No word if Khloe Kardashian has purchased a pair yet.

