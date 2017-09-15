Meet the newborn who has already survived two hurricanes

Their baby was born in Houston a week before Hurricane Harvey hit, but that was only the beginning of her stormy story.

RELATED: The famous Harvey the Hawk is about to be set free in North Texas

Little Gabriella Coane and her parents, Bruce and Jessica, were in Houston to be closer to the doctor who was delivering their daughter.

But the new parents actually split their time between two cities, and have a home in Miami.

When the flooding began in Houston, they hightailed it to Florida, making it to Miami–just in time for Hurricane Irma to rear her ugly head.





After taking shelter in a small town in Alabama, the Coanes decided to drive back to Houston.

RELATED: Hurricane Harvey brought this creature-from-the-deep ashore and terrified us all

Meaning two hurricanes–and two long-distance road trips with a newborn–make for one exciting birth story.