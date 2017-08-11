Police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a Richmond restaurant

Police need help finding the second person responsible for killing a 20-year-old man outside a Richmond Buffalo Wild Wings on July 14.

Oseikhuemen Omobhude was shot multiple times in the incident. He was taken to Memorial-Hermann Hospital-Katy, where he later died.

Police arrested one man–Victor Cuevas, 20–on July 28. He is in the Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $750,000. But another man remains at large. Authorities describe him as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall. He was last seen wearing a red Houston Texans t-shirt and a backpack.





Fort Bend CrimeStoppers is paying a cash reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.