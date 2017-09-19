The Little Couple’s former Braeswood home is for sale

Jen and Bill Arnold’s former Braeswood home is on the market.

RELATED: Dr. Jen from the “Little Couple” updates fans as her family evacuates Florida

The TLC stars and former Houston residents have listed their custom home, which was recently retrofitted to normal scale. The couple and their two kids moved to Florida over the summer due to a new job opportunity for Jen.

The home, which was tailored to the Arnold’s stature, is listed for $1.225 million. It is approximately 3,600 square feet with four bedrooms.

Not far from NRG Park, it has a first-floor master suite, a media room, a study, a resort-style pool and spa, and a wine grotto.





RELATED: Things are changing for “The Little Couple” family with this news of Dr. Jen Arnold’s major career move

And–fortunately for an interested home-buyer, and the Arnolds–despite the property’s flood-prone location, it escaped unscathed from neighborhood flooding.