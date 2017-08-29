TV anchor touched by Harvey survivors sharing water until her coworker notices one detail

While reporting on Hurricane Harvey rescues, a FOX 26 Houston anchor misinterpreted one group’s activities while live on the air.

“Look at them sharing water just out of the cap of that bottle,” she said. But the “water” being passed around was actually alcohol and a shot glass.

“Yeah. Yeah, I’m not sure that that was water,” her co-host pointed out with a laugh.

“Well, whatever they need to feel better,” she responded, just before spotting the real jug of water on the screen.

Despite attempts to bounce back in the studio, the internet still got some laughs out of the segment.





