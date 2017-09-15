You’ll never believe how much Antone’s is selling its sandwiches for this week

Antone’s Famous Po’Boys is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way.

The legendary restaurant and grocery is selling its po’boys for a mere 55 cents at all of its Houston locations.

The iconic sandwich–featuring ham, salami, provolone, chow-chow, relish, mayonnaise and pickles–is available from 1 to 3 p.m. through Sunday at 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, and the kiosk locations at 3 Greenway Plaza and the downtown tunnel at 811 Louisiana.





In addition, other sandwiches are a steal–at $5.55 each–except for the fried po’boys.

And wait, there’s more: All customers will also get a 19.62-percent-off coupon that’s good dine-in orders through December 31.