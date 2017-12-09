Menu
Elizabeth Hurley is at it again! The bombshell is making sure the world knows she’s got it at age 52 by sharing yet another sizzling snap of her posing in a tiny bikini.


“My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink,” Hurley captioned a picture of her on Instagram modeling off the bathing suit.

My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach 💖

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

The British actress has been actively promoting her swimwear line via her social media accounts recently and modeled off another sultry — but less revealing — look just last week.

RELATED: Bombshell actress Elizabeth Hurley is still smoking hot in a bikini at age 52

One piece heaven @elizabethhurleybeach #blackfriday #lastchance 😘😘😘 @velaaprivateisland

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

“One piece heaven,” she captioned a photo of her wearing a black one-piece bathing suit on the beach.

All of her efforts must be paying off because she reached 100,000 followers on Instagram last weekend. To celebrate the milestone, Hurley appropriately shared a video of her jumping for joy while sporting yet another swimsuit.

Yay! 100k followers on @elizabethhurleybeach ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

The “Austin Powers” actress, who clearly enjoys being in the spotlight, recently shared that she doesn’t want her 15-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, to become a celebrity because she doesn’t want him to feel “trapped by fame.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley skipped spring and went straight to summer in this sizzling hot poolside pic

