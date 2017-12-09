Elizabeth Hurley is at it again! The bombshell is making sure the world knows she’s got it at age 52 by sharing yet another sizzling snap of her posing in a tiny bikini.





“My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink,” Hurley captioned a picture of her on Instagram modeling off the bathing suit.

My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach 💖 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:25am PST

The British actress has been actively promoting her swimwear line via her social media accounts recently and modeled off another sultry — but less revealing — look just last week.

One piece heaven @elizabethhurleybeach #blackfriday #lastchance 😘😘😘 @velaaprivateisland A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:55am PST

“One piece heaven,” she captioned a photo of her wearing a black one-piece bathing suit on the beach.

All of her efforts must be paying off because she reached 100,000 followers on Instagram last weekend. To celebrate the milestone, Hurley appropriately shared a video of her jumping for joy while sporting yet another swimsuit.

Yay! 100k followers on @elizabethhurleybeach ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:08am PST