As the countdown to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding ticks on, the question on everyone’s mind is what the bride-to-be will be wearing — and fans finally have a clue.





Inbal Dror, an Israeli bridal designer label named for its founder, confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that they’d been asked by Kengsington Palace to send in potential sketches for the 36-year-old actress to consider for her nuptials.

A spokesperson for the brand kept mum about the specifics of the design, saying, “We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch. Unfortunately it’s a secret, and I can’t give more details about the sketch.”

It’s clear some secrets don’t stay that way for long, because TMZ said they uncovered the particulars of the sketches — and if Markle sticks with the designer label, the only thing her gown will have in common with Duchess Kate’s dress is the long sleeves!

The gorgeous sketches — all labeled “For Meghan Markle with Love” — feature curve-hugging silhouettes, high necklines,

what appear to be lace accents and plenty of tulle.

According to the publication, Dror’s designs generally retail anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 — far less than Kate’s reportedly half-million dollar Alexander McQueen A-line stunner — but a custom gown fit for a prince’s wife will likely run higher. Dror definitely has the taste — the designer counts Naomi Watts among her clientele and dressed Beyoncé at the 2016 Grammys.

Markle is no stranger to wearing pretty wedding dresses. In the season 5 finale of her hit show “Suits”, her character Rachel Zane donned a gown in preparation to wed Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams). The star opened up to Glamour about what she had in mind regarding her own nuptials, and like Zane, Markle is a fan of the “classic and fairy tale” look.

She gave the honor of her ideal celebrity wedding gown to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, calling the fitted, simple gown she wore in her wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. “everything goals.”

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said of her wishes for her own gown.

Whatever Markle wears, she’ll make it look good!